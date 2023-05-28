On Sunday, Riley Greene (.585 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Detroit Tigers play the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Dylan Cease. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the White Sox.

Riley Greene Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023

Sunday, May 28, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

Stadium: Comerica Park

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Discover More About This Game

Riley Greene At The Plate

Greene leads Detroit in OBP (.355), slugging percentage (.436) and total hits (57) this season.

Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 22nd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 41st and he is 79th in slugging.

Greene is batting .350 with one homer during his last outings and is riding a six-game hitting streak.

Greene has picked up a hit in 75.5% of his 49 games this year, with more than one hit in 30.6% of those games.

He has hit a home run in five games this season (10.2%), homering in 2.3% of his trips to the plate.

Greene has had at least one RBI in 30.6% of his games this year (15 of 49), with two or more RBI three times (6.1%).

He has scored a run in 23 games this season, with multiple runs four times.

Riley Greene Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 21 .290 AVG .241 .343 OBP .302 .419 SLG .342 3 XBH 5 2 HR 1 7 RBI 8 20/5 K/BB 26/7 2 SB 3 Home Away 22 GP 27 20 (90.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 17 (63.0%) 8 (36.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (25.9%) 14 (63.6%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (33.3%) 2 (9.1%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (11.1%) 7 (31.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (29.6%)

