Riley Greene Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. White Sox - May 28
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 6:24 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
On Sunday, Riley Greene (.585 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Detroit Tigers play the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Dylan Cease. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the White Sox.
Riley Greene Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Riley Greene At The Plate
- Greene leads Detroit in OBP (.355), slugging percentage (.436) and total hits (57) this season.
- Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 22nd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 41st and he is 79th in slugging.
- Greene is batting .350 with one homer during his last outings and is riding a six-game hitting streak.
- Greene has picked up a hit in 75.5% of his 49 games this year, with more than one hit in 30.6% of those games.
- He has hit a home run in five games this season (10.2%), homering in 2.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Greene has had at least one RBI in 30.6% of his games this year (15 of 49), with two or more RBI three times (6.1%).
- He has scored a run in 23 games this season, with multiple runs four times.
Riley Greene Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|21
|.290
|AVG
|.241
|.343
|OBP
|.302
|.419
|SLG
|.342
|3
|XBH
|5
|2
|HR
|1
|7
|RBI
|8
|20/5
|K/BB
|26/7
|2
|SB
|3
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|27
|20 (90.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|17 (63.0%)
|8 (36.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|7 (25.9%)
|14 (63.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|9 (33.3%)
|2 (9.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (11.1%)
|7 (31.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|8 (29.6%)
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the White Sox pitching staff ranks sixth in MLB.
- The White Sox's 4.84 team ERA ranks 26th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- White Sox pitchers combine to give up the second-most home runs in baseball (74 total, 1.4 per game).
- Cease (3-3 with a 4.60 ERA and 60 strikeouts in 58 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the White Sox, his 12th of the season.
- The right-hander's most recent time out was on Tuesday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he tossed six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.
- This season, the 27-year-old ranks 56th in ERA (4.60), 51st in WHIP (1.364), and 28th in K/9 (9.2) among pitchers who qualify.
