The injury report for the Chicago Sky (2-1) ahead of their matchup with the Dallas Wings (2-0) currently includes two players. The matchup tips at 6:00 PM ET on Sunday, May 28 from Wintrust Arena.

Chicago lost at home to Washington 71-69 last time out, and was led by Marina Mabrey (19 PTS, 2 BLK, 53.3 FG%, 2-7 from 3PT) and Courtney Williams (13 PTS, 9 REB, 5 AST, 41.7 FG%, 3-3 from 3PT).

Chicago Sky Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Ruthy Hebard Out Personal - - - Isabelle Harrison Out Knee - - -

Dallas Wings Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Lou Lopez Senechal Out Knee - - - Diamond DeShields Out Knee - - -

Sky vs. Wings Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023

Sunday, May 28, 2023 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSWX and MARQ

BSSWX and MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Arena: Wintrust Arena

Sky Player Leaders (2022)

Kahleah Copper was solid last season with 15.7 points and 5.7 rebounds per game.

Mabrey racked up 3.7 assists per game.

Mabrey connected on 1.8 threes per game a season ago.

Rebekah Gardner collected 1.4 steals per game. Elizabeth Williams averaged 0.7 blocks a game.

