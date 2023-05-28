The Chicago Sky (2-1) face the Dallas Wings (2-0) at 6:00 PM ET on Sunday, May 28, 2023. The matchup airs on BSSWX and MARQ.

Watch live WNBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on the Sky or Wings with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use our link for the best new user offer, no promo code required!

Sky vs. Wings Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023

Sunday, May 28, 2023 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: NBA TV

NBA TV Arena: Wintrust Arena

Wintrust Arena Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Rep your team with officially licensed Sky gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Key Stats for Sky vs. Wings

Last year, the 86.3 points per game Chicago scored were only 3.5 more points than Dallas gave up (82.8).

The Sky had an 18-3 record last season when putting up more than 82.8 points.

Chicago made 48.1% of its shots from the field last season, which was 2.2 percentage points higher than Dallas allowed to its opponents (45.9%).

The Sky went 19-6 when they shot better than 45.9% from the field.

Chicago shot 34.5% from deep last season, 0.2% higher than the 34.3% Dallas allowed to opponents.

The Sky went 17-2 when they shot better than 34.3% from distance.

Chicago and Dallas rebounded at a similar clip last season (34.8 and 33.8 boards per game, respectively).

Sky Injuries