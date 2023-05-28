On Sunday, May 28, 2023, the Chicago Sky (2-1) square off against the Dallas Wings (2-0) at 6:00 PM ET on BSSWX and MARQ.

You will see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Sky vs. Wings matchup in this article.

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Sky vs. Wings Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023

Sunday, May 28, 2023 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSWX and MARQ

BSSWX and MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Arena: Wintrust Arena

Sky vs. Wings Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Sky vs. Wings Betting Trends

The Sky put together an 18-14-0 record against the spread last season.

The Wings covered 17 times in 29 matchups with a spread last year.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 16 times in Sky games.

The Wings and their opponents combined to hit the over 18 out of 29 times last season.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.