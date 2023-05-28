The Detroit Tigers will send a hot-hitting Zach McKinstry to the plate against the Chicago White Sox and Gavin Sheets, who has been on a tear as of late, when the squads play on Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

The favored Tigers have -115 moneyline odds to win against the underdog White Sox, who are listed at -105. Chicago is favored on the run line (-1.5). The total is 8 runs for this game (with -105 odds to go over and -115 odds on the under).

Rep your team with officially licensed Tigers gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Tigers vs. White Sox Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, May 28, 2023

Sunday, May 28, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV: BSDET

BSDET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Tigers -115 -105 8 -105 -115 -1.5 -190 +155

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Tigers Recent Betting Performance

The Tigers have played as the favorite in three of their past 10 games and have gone 1-2 in those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Tigers and their opponents have combined to hit the over eight times.

Over their last 10 games, the Tigers are 1-1-0 against the spread. Detroit's last four games have finished above the point total, and the average total during that run was 8.4.

Read More About This Game

Tigers Betting Records & Stats

The Tigers have put together a 2-2 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 50% of those games).

Detroit has gone 2-2 (winning 50% of its games) when it has played as moneyline favorites of -115 or shorter.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Tigers' implied win probability is 53.5%.

In the 50 games in which bookmakers have set an over/under for Detroit, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 27 times (27-22-1).

The Tigers have covered 50% of their games this season, going 2-2-0 ATS.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Tigers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 12-11 12-15 7-16 17-10 19-19 5-7

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.