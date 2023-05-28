How to Watch the Tigers vs. White Sox Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 28
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 8:11 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Eduardo Rodriguez will start for the Detroit Tigers on Sunday at Comerica Park against Luis Robert and the Chicago White Sox. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET for the final game of a four-game series.
Tigers vs. White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, May 28, 2023
- Time: 1:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Venue: Comerica Park
Tigers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Tigers are fifth-worst in MLB play with 43 home runs.
- Detroit's .356 slugging percentage is the second-lowest average in baseball.
- The Tigers have the 25th-ranked batting average in the majors (.230).
- Detroit is the third-lowest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 3.8 runs per game (189 total).
- The Tigers are 25th in MLB with a .306 on-base percentage.
- The Tigers strike out 8.9 times per game, the 10th-best average in MLB.
- The eight strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Detroit's pitching staff ranks 26th in the majors.
- Detroit has the 20th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.43).
- Pitchers for the Tigers combine for the No. 7-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.235).
Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Tigers will send Rodriguez (4-4) out to make his 11th start of the season. He is 4-4 with a 2.19 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 61 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last pitched on Tuesday against the Kansas City Royals, when he tossed five innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- Rodriguez has five quality starts under his belt this season.
- Rodriguez will aim to pitch five or more innings for his ninth straight appearance. He's averaging 6.1 innings per outing.
Tigers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Tigers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/23/2023
|Royals
|L 4-1
|Away
|Eduardo Rodríguez
|Mike Mayers
|5/24/2023
|Royals
|W 6-4
|Away
|Matthew Boyd
|Zack Greinke
|5/25/2023
|White Sox
|W 7-2
|Home
|Alex Faedo
|Lucas Giolito
|5/26/2023
|White Sox
|L 12-3
|Home
|Joey Wentz
|Lance Lynn
|5/27/2023
|White Sox
|W 7-3
|Home
|Michael Lorenzen
|Jesse Scholtens
|5/28/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Home
|Eduardo Rodríguez
|Dylan Cease
|5/29/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Home
|Matthew Boyd
|Nathan Eovaldi
|5/30/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Home
|Alex Faedo
|Martín Pérez
|5/31/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Home
|Joey Wentz
|Jon Gray
|6/2/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Away
|Michael Lorenzen
|-
|6/3/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Away
|Eduardo Rodríguez
|Dylan Cease
