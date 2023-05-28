Riley Greene and the Detroit Tigers (24-26) will host Luis Robert and the Chicago White Sox (22-32) at Comerica Park on Sunday, May 28, with a start time of 1:40 PM ET.

The favored Tigers have -115 moneyline odds to win against the underdog White Sox, who are listed at -105. Chicago is the run-line favorite (-1.5). The over/under is 7.5 runs for the game.

Tigers vs. White Sox Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, May 28, 2023

Sunday, May 28, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV: BSDET

BSDET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Probable Pitchers: Eduardo Rodriguez - DET (4-4, 2.19 ERA) vs Dylan Cease - CHW (3-3, 4.60 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Tigers vs. White Sox Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Looking to put money on the Tigers and White Sox matchup but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick rundown. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- the Tigers (-115), for example -- will win. It's that simple! If the Tigers are victorious, and you bet $10, you'd get $18.70 back.

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on player props (will Riley Greene hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings) and more. Check out the BetMGM website and app for more details on the multitude of ways you can play.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Explore More About This Game

Tigers vs. White Sox Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Tigers have been favored four times and won two of those games.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter, the Tigers have a record of 2-2 (50%).

Detroit has a 53.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Tigers have a 1-2 record over the three games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Detroit and its opponents combined to hit the over eight times.

The White Sox have been underdogs in 32 games this season and have come away with the win nine times (28.1%) in those contests.

This year, the White Sox have won eight of 29 games when listed as at least -105 or worse on the moneyline.

The White Sox have played as underdogs in four of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents are 3-7-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Tigers vs. White Sox Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Javier Báez 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+185) Zach McKinstry 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+240) Riley Greene 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+200) Miguel Cabrera 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+900) 0.5 (+220) Akil Baddoo 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+240)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the Tigers, and place your bets.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Tigers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +50000 25th 4th

Think the Tigers can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Detroit and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.