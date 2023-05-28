Tigers vs. White Sox Probable Starting Pitchers Today - May 28
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 6:08 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
The Chicago White Sox (22-32) visit the Detroit Tigers (24-26) at 1:40 PM ET on Sunday.
The Tigers will give the nod to Eduardo Rodriguez (4-4, 2.19 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the White Sox will turn to Dylan Cease (3-3, 4.60 ERA).
Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM
Tigers vs. White Sox Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Sunday, May 28, 2023
- Time: 1:40 PM ET
- TV: BSDET
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Venue: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Probable Pitchers: Rodriguez - DET (4-4, 2.19 ERA) vs Cease - CHW (3-3, 4.60 ERA)
Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!
Read More About This Game
Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Eduardo Rodríguez
- The Tigers will send Rodriguez (4-4) to the mound for his 11th start this season.
- The left-hander's last appearance was on Tuesday, when he threw five innings against the Kansas City Royals, giving up two earned runs while allowing eight hits.
- The 30-year-old has an ERA of 2.19, a 4.36 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of .957 in 10 games this season.
- He has five quality starts in 10 chances this season.
- Rodriguez will look to finish five or more innings for the ninth start in a row.
Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!
White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Dylan Cease
- Cease makes the start for the White Sox, his 12th of the season. He is 3-3 with a 4.60 ERA and 60 strikeouts over 58 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Tuesday, the right-hander went six innings against the Cleveland Guardians, giving up two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- In 11 games this season, the 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.60, with 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .240 against him.
- Cease is trying to record his fourth straight quality start in this game.
- Cease is aiming for his sixth straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.3 frames per start.
- The 27-year-old's 4.60 ERA ranks 56th, 1.364 WHIP ranks 51st, and 9.2 K/9 ranks 28th among qualifying pitchers this season.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.