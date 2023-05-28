Tigers vs. White Sox Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 28
Sunday's contest that pits the Detroit Tigers (24-26) against the Chicago White Sox (22-32) at Comerica Park should be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-3 in favor of the Tigers. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET on May 28.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Tigers will send Eduardo Rodriguez (4-4) to the mound, while Dylan Cease (3-3) will take the ball for the White Sox.
Tigers vs. White Sox Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, May 28, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET
- Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan
- How to Watch on TV: BSDET
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Tigers vs. White Sox Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Tigers 5, White Sox 4.
Total Prediction for Tigers vs. White Sox
- Total Prediction: Under 8 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Read More About This Game
|Tigers Injury Report
|Tigers vs White Sox Betting Trends & Stats
|Tigers vs White Sox Player Props
|Tigers vs White Sox Pitching Matchup
Tigers Performance Insights
- The Tigers have played as the favorite in three of their past 10 games and have gone 1-2 in those contests.
- Detroit and its opponents have combined to hit the over eight times in its last 10 games with a total.
- The Tigers have a record of 1-1-0 ATS over their last 10 games.
- This season, the Tigers have won two out of the four games in which they've been favored.
- Detroit has entered four games this season favored by -115 or more and is 2-2 in those contests.
- The implied probability of a win from the Tigers, based on the moneyline, is 53.5%.
- Detroit is among the lowest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking 28th with just 189 total runs (3.8 per game) this season.
- The Tigers' 4.43 team ERA ranks 20th across all MLB pitching staffs.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Tigers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 23
|@ Royals
|L 4-1
|Eduardo Rodríguez vs Mike Mayers
|May 24
|@ Royals
|W 6-4
|Matthew Boyd vs Zack Greinke
|May 25
|White Sox
|W 7-2
|Alex Faedo vs Lucas Giolito
|May 26
|White Sox
|L 12-3
|Joey Wentz vs Lance Lynn
|May 27
|White Sox
|W 7-3
|Michael Lorenzen vs Jesse Scholtens
|May 28
|White Sox
|-
|Eduardo Rodríguez vs Dylan Cease
|May 29
|Rangers
|-
|Matthew Boyd vs Nathan Eovaldi
|May 30
|Rangers
|-
|Alex Faedo vs Martín Pérez
|May 31
|Rangers
|-
|Joey Wentz vs Jon Gray
|June 2
|@ White Sox
|-
|Michael Lorenzen vs TBA
|June 3
|@ White Sox
|-
|Eduardo Rodríguez vs Dylan Cease
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.