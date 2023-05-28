Sunday's contest that pits the Detroit Tigers (24-26) against the Chicago White Sox (22-32) at Comerica Park should be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-3 in favor of the Tigers. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET on May 28.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Tigers will send Eduardo Rodriguez (4-4) to the mound, while Dylan Cease (3-3) will take the ball for the White Sox.

Tigers vs. White Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, May 28, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET

Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan How to Watch on TV: BSDET

Tigers vs. White Sox Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Tigers 5, White Sox 4.

Total Prediction for Tigers vs. White Sox

Total Prediction: Under 8 runs

Tigers Performance Insights

The Tigers have played as the favorite in three of their past 10 games and have gone 1-2 in those contests.

Detroit and its opponents have combined to hit the over eight times in its last 10 games with a total.

The Tigers have a record of 1-1-0 ATS over their last 10 games.

This season, the Tigers have won two out of the four games in which they've been favored.

Detroit has entered four games this season favored by -115 or more and is 2-2 in those contests.

The implied probability of a win from the Tigers, based on the moneyline, is 53.5%.

Detroit is among the lowest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking 28th with just 189 total runs (3.8 per game) this season.

The Tigers' 4.43 team ERA ranks 20th across all MLB pitching staffs.

Tigers Schedule