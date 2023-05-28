On Sunday, Zach McKinstry (batting .345 in his past 10 games) and the Detroit Tigers play the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Dylan Cease. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he racked up two extra-base hits (3-for-4 with a double, a home run and two RBI) against the White Sox.

Zach McKinstry Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

  • Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease
  • TV Channel: BSDET
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Zach McKinstry? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Zach McKinstry At The Plate

  • McKinstry is hitting .291 with six doubles, four home runs and 23 walks.
  • McKinstry has reached base via a hit in 27 games this year (of 43 played), and had multiple hits in six of those games.
  • Looking at the 43 games he has played this year, he's homered in four of them (9.3%), and in 2.8% of his trips to the plate.
  • McKinstry has driven in a run in nine games this year (20.9%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored in 20 of 43 games (46.5%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Zach McKinstry Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
13 GP 17
.286 AVG .261
.375 OBP .340
.457 SLG .370
4 XBH 3
1 HR 1
2 RBI 4
6/5 K/BB 13/6
2 SB 3
20 GP 23
12 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (65.2%)
4 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (8.7%)
10 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (43.5%)
2 (10.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (8.7%)
3 (15.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (26.1%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the White Sox pitching staff ranks sixth in the league.
  • The White Sox have the 26th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.84).
  • The White Sox give up the second-most home runs in baseball (74 total, 1.4 per game).
  • The White Sox will send Cease (3-3) out for his 12th start of the season. He is 3-3 with a 4.60 ERA and 60 strikeouts through 58 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last appearance on Tuesday, the right-hander went six innings against the Cleveland Guardians, giving up two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
  • The 27-year-old ranks 56th in ERA (4.60), 51st in WHIP (1.364), and 28th in K/9 (9.2) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

