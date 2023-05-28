Zack Short -- 1-for-2 with a home run and two RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers against the Chicago White Sox, with Dylan Cease on the mound, on May 28 at 1:40 PM ET.

Zack Short Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023

1:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease

Dylan Cease TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +120)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +325)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +325) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)

Zack Short At The Plate

Short is batting .310 with a double, three home runs and six walks.

Short has had a base hit in seven of 15 games this season, and multiple hits once.

He has hit a long ball in 20.0% of his games this season, and 8.6% of his trips to the dish.

In 26.7% of his games this season, Short has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 20.0% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In six of 15 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Zack Short Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 2 .444 AVG .143 .500 OBP .143 .778 SLG .286 1 XBH 1 1 HR 0 1 RBI 0 2/1 K/BB 5/0 0 SB 0 Home Away 10 GP 5 4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (60.0%) 1 (10.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 3 (30.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (60.0%) 2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (20.0%) 3 (30.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (20.0%)

