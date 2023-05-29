Akil Baddoo Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Rangers - May 29
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 5:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Monday, Akil Baddoo (.486 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 118 points above season-long percentage) and the Detroit Tigers play the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Nathan Eovaldi. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he racked up four RBI (going 1-for-4 with a home run and a walk) against the White Sox.
Akil Baddoo Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Akil Baddoo At The Plate
- Baddoo has seven doubles, three home runs and 19 walks while hitting .263.
- Baddoo will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .357 with two homers during his last games.
- Baddoo has had a hit in 21 of 39 games this year (53.8%), including multiple hits eight times (20.5%).
- He has gone deep in 7.7% of his games in 2023, and 2.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Baddoo has driven in a run in 10 games this season (25.6%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 16 games this season (41.0%), but has had no multi-run games.
Akil Baddoo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|11
|.237
|AVG
|.270
|.275
|OBP
|.400
|.263
|SLG
|.378
|1
|XBH
|4
|0
|HR
|0
|0
|RBI
|3
|10/2
|K/BB
|12/8
|1
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|18
|12 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (50.0%)
|4 (19.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (22.2%)
|8 (38.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (44.4%)
|2 (9.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (5.6%)
|4 (19.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (33.3%)
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The Rangers pitching staff ranks 23rd in MLB with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rangers have the fifth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.72).
- The Rangers surrender the second-fewest home runs in baseball (50 total, one per game).
- Eovaldi gets the start for the Rangers, his 11th of the season. He is 6-2 with a 2.60 ERA and 66 strikeouts in 69 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Tuesday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, the righty went nine innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering six hits.
- The 33-year-old's 2.60 ERA ranks seventh, .966 WHIP ranks fifth, and 8.6 K/9 ranks 35th among qualifying pitchers this season.
