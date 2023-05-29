In Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals, the Boston Celtics will be looking for a win against Miami Heat.

In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Celtics vs. Heat matchup.

Celtics vs. Heat Game Info

Date: Monday, May 29, 2023

Monday, May 29, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT

TNT Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: TD Garden

Celtics vs. Heat Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Celtics vs Heat Additional Info

Celtics vs. Heat Betting Trends

The Celtics outscore opponents by 6.5 points per game (scoring 117.9 points per game to rank fourth in the league while allowing 111.4 per contest to rank fourth in the NBA) and have a +535 scoring differential overall.

The Heat put up 109.5 points per game (30th in league) while giving up 109.8 per outing (second in NBA). They have a -26 scoring differential.

These two teams rack up a combined 227.4 points per game, 23.4 more points than this matchup's total.

These teams give up a combined 221.2 points per game, 17.2 more points than this contest's over/under.

Boston has compiled a 45-34-3 ATS record so far this year.

Miami has compiled a 30-48-4 ATS record so far this season.

Celtics Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG (Reg. Season) Jayson Tatum 31.5 -110 30.1 Jaylen Brown 24.5 -115 26.6 Derrick White 13.5 -120 12.4 Marcus Smart 13.5 -125 11.5 Al Horford 6.5 -135 9.8

Celtics and Heat NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Celtics +130 -294 Heat +1300 +245

