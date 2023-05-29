On Monday, Riley Greene (.575 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Detroit Tigers play the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Nathan Eovaldi. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-3 with a triple against the White Sox.

Riley Greene Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023

Monday, May 29, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi

Nathan Eovaldi TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Riley Greene At The Plate

Greene leads Detroit in OBP (.361), slugging percentage (.444) and total hits (58) this season.

Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 20th in batting average, 39th in on-base percentage, and 76th in slugging.

Greene is batting .350 with one homer during his last games and is on a seven-game hitting streak.

In 76.0% of his games this year (38 of 50), Greene has picked up at least one hit, and in 15 of those games (30.0%) he recorded multiple hits.

Looking at the 50 games he has played this season, he's homered in five of them (10.0%), and in 2.3% of his trips to the dish.

Greene has driven in a run in 15 games this year (30.0%), including three games with more than one RBI (6.0%).

In 48.0% of his games this year (24 of 50), he has scored, and in five of those games (10.0%) he has scored more than once.

Riley Greene Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 21 .290 AVG .241 .343 OBP .302 .419 SLG .342 3 XBH 5 2 HR 1 7 RBI 8 20/5 K/BB 26/7 2 SB 3 Home Away 23 GP 27 21 (91.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 17 (63.0%) 8 (34.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (25.9%) 15 (65.2%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (33.3%) 2 (8.7%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (11.1%) 7 (30.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (29.6%)

