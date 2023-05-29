On Monday, Spencer Torkelson (.396 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 83 points above season-long percentage) and the Detroit Tigers play the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Nathan Eovaldi. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the White Sox.

Spencer Torkelson Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023

Monday, May 29, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi

Nathan Eovaldi TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Spencer Torkelson At The Plate

Torkelson has 12 doubles, four home runs and 20 walks while hitting .234.

Torkelson has picked up a hit in 29 of 50 games this year, with multiple hits 13 times.

In 8.0% of his games this season, he has homered, and 1.9% of his trips to the dish.

In 38.0% of his games this season, Torkelson has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 6.0% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 19 of 50 games (38.0%), including multiple runs twice.

Spencer Torkelson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 21 .220 AVG .253 .293 OBP .292 .320 SLG .398 3 XBH 8 1 HR 2 6 RBI 11 12/4 K/BB 18/5 1 SB 0 Home Away 23 GP 27 12 (52.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 17 (63.0%) 5 (21.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 8 (29.6%) 10 (43.5%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (33.3%) 1 (4.3%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (11.1%) 9 (39.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 10 (37.0%)

Rangers Pitching Rankings