Monday's game features the Texas Rangers (33-19) and the Detroit Tigers (25-26) matching up at Comerica Park in what should be a competitive matchup, with a projected 5-4 victory for the Rangers according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET on May 29.

The probable starters are Nathan Eovaldi (6-2) for the Rangers and Matthew Boyd (3-3) for the Tigers.

Tigers vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, May 29, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET

Monday, May 29, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET

Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan

Tigers vs. Rangers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Rangers 5, Tigers 4.

Total Prediction for Tigers vs. Rangers

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Tigers Performance Insights

In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Tigers have posted a mark of 3-3.

When it comes to the total, Detroit and its foes are 8-2-0 in its last 10 contests.

The Tigers have compiled a 2-1-0 record against the runline over their previous 10 games (bookmakers set runlines in three of those contests).

The Tigers have come away with 19 wins in the 43 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This year, Detroit has won seven of 17 games when listed as at least +150 or worse on the moneyline.

The Tigers have an implied victory probability of 40% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Detroit scores the third-fewest runs in baseball (195 total, 3.8 per game).

The Tigers have the 19th-ranked ERA (4.43) in the majors this season.

Tigers Schedule