The Texas Rangers (33-19) and the Detroit Tigers (25-26) will square off in the series opener on Monday, May 29 at Comerica Park, with Nathan Eovaldi pitching for the Rangers and Matthew Boyd toeing the rubber for the Tigers. The first pitch will be thrown at 1:10 PM ET.

The Rangers are -175 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Tigers (+150). The matchup's total is listed at 8.5 runs.

Tigers vs. Rangers Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, May 29, 2023

Monday, May 29, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Probable Pitchers: Eovaldi - TEX (6-2, 2.60 ERA) vs Boyd - DET (3-3, 5.74 ERA)

Tigers vs. Rangers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Tigers vs. Rangers Betting Trends and Insights

The Rangers have entered the game as favorites 27 times this season and won 18, or 66.7%, of those games.

The Rangers have an 11-2 record (winning 84.6% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -175 or shorter.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Texas has a 63.6% chance to win.

The Rangers have a 5-1 record across the six games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Texas and its opponents combined to hit the over five times.

The Tigers have come away with 19 wins in the 43 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the Tigers have been victorious seven times in 17 chances when named as an underdog of at least +150 or worse on the moneyline.

In six games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by oddsmakers, the Tigers had a record of 3-3.

When it comes to hitting the over, Detroit and its opponents are 8-2-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Tigers vs. Rangers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Riley Greene 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+185) Spencer Torkelson 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+190) Javier Báez 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+195) Zach McKinstry 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+230) Miguel Cabrera 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (+950) 0.5 (+230)

Tigers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +50000 25th 4th

