Zach McKinstry Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Rangers - May 29
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 5:24 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Zach McKinstry -- hitting .355 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Texas Rangers, with Nathan Eovaldi on the hill, on May 29 at 1:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he had two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double) against the White Sox.
Zach McKinstry Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Zach McKinstry At The Plate
- McKinstry is hitting .295 with seven doubles, four home runs and 23 walks.
- In 63.6% of his 44 games this season, McKinstry has picked up at least one hit. He's also had seven multi-hit games.
- Looking at the 44 games he has played this year, he's went deep in four of them (9.1%), and in 2.7% of his trips to the dish.
- McKinstry has driven in a run in nine games this year (20.5%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- In 21 games this year (47.7%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Zach McKinstry Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|17
|.286
|AVG
|.261
|.375
|OBP
|.340
|.457
|SLG
|.370
|4
|XBH
|3
|1
|HR
|1
|2
|RBI
|4
|6/5
|K/BB
|13/6
|2
|SB
|3
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|23
|13 (61.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|15 (65.2%)
|5 (23.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (8.7%)
|11 (52.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|10 (43.5%)
|2 (9.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (8.7%)
|3 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (26.1%)
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rangers pitching staff ranks 23rd in MLB.
- The Rangers have a 3.72 team ERA that ranks fifth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to allow 50 home runs (one per game), the second-fewest in the league.
- Eovaldi (6-2 with a 2.60 ERA and 66 strikeouts in 69 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rangers, his 11th of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Tuesday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, the righty threw nine innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering six hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 33-year-old ranks seventh in ERA (2.60), fifth in WHIP (.966), and 35th in K/9 (8.6).
