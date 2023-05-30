Eric Haase Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Rangers - May 30
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 6:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Detroit Tigers, including Eric Haase (.152 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), battle starter Martin Perez and the Texas Rangers at Comerica Park, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Rangers.
Eric Haase Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Rangers Starter: Martín Pérez
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Eric Haase At The Plate
- Haase has five doubles, two home runs and 12 walks while batting .235.
- Haase has recorded a hit in 23 of 41 games this year (56.1%), including six multi-hit games (14.6%).
- He has hit a home run in two of 41 games played this season, and in 1.3% of his plate appearances.
- Haase has picked up an RBI in 19.5% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 7.3% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in one contest.
- In 10 games this season (24.4%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Eric Haase Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|16
|.385
|AVG
|.226
|.429
|OBP
|.293
|.590
|SLG
|.264
|4
|XBH
|2
|2
|HR
|0
|8
|RBI
|4
|9/3
|K/BB
|18/5
|0
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|21
|11 (55.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|12 (57.1%)
|5 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (4.8%)
|5 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (23.8%)
|2 (10.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|5 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (14.3%)
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rangers pitching staff ranks 24th in MLB.
- The Rangers have the third-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.65).
- Rangers pitchers combine to allow 50 home runs (0.9 per game), the second-fewest in the league.
- The Rangers are sending Perez (6-1) out for his 11th start of the season. He is 6-1 with a 3.83 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 56 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Wednesday, the left-hander tossed seven innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, allowing two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- This season, the 32-year-old ranks 41st in ERA (3.83), 65th in WHIP (1.473), and 59th in K/9 (6.6) among qualifying pitchers.
