After going 0-for-1 in his most recent game, Miguel Cabrera and the Detroit Tigers face the Texas Rangers (who will hand the ball to Martin Perez) at 6:40 PM ET on Tuesday.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-1) against the White Sox.

Miguel Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Rangers Starter: Martín Pérez
  • TV Channel: BSDET
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Miguel Cabrera At The Plate

  • Cabrera has three doubles and 10 walks while hitting .169.
  • In 13 of 27 games this season (48.1%), Cabrera has reached via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
  • He has not gone deep in his 27 games this season.
  • Cabrera has driven in a run in five games this year (18.5%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
  • He has scored a run in three of 27 games so far this year.

Miguel Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 12
.192 AVG .186
.222 OBP .222
.231 SLG .233
1 XBH 2
0 HR 0
2 RBI 2
6/1 K/BB 9/2
0 SB 0
Home Away
13 GP 14
6 (46.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (14.3%)
2 (15.4%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (7.1%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
3 (23.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (14.3%)

Rangers Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rangers pitching staff ranks 24th in the league.
  • The Rangers have the third-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.65).
  • The Rangers allow the second-fewest home runs in baseball (50 total, 0.9 per game).
  • Perez makes the start for the Rangers, his 11th of the season. He is 6-1 with a 3.83 ERA and 41 strikeouts through 56 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent appearance on Wednesday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, the left-hander tossed seven innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 32-year-old's 3.83 ERA ranks 41st, 1.473 WHIP ranks 65th, and 6.6 K/9 ranks 59th.
