Riley Greene Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Rangers - May 30
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 6:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Detroit Tigers, including Riley Greene (.417 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 54 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Martin Perez and the Texas Rangers at Comerica Park, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Rangers.
Riley Greene Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Rangers Starter: Martín Pérez
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Discover More About This Game
Riley Greene At The Plate
- Greene leads Detroit in OBP (.363), slugging percentage (.446) and total hits (60) this season.
- Among the qualified batters in MLB, he ranks 18th in batting average, 36th in on-base percentage, and 73rd in slugging.
- Greene will look to extend his eight-game hitting streak. He's batting .350 in his last outings.
- In 76.5% of his games this year (39 of 51), Greene has picked up at least one hit, and in 16 of those games (31.4%) he recorded more than one.
- He has hit a long ball in 9.8% of his games in 2023 (five of 51), and 2.2% of his trips to the plate.
- In 29.4% of his games this season, Greene has driven in at least one run. In three of those games (5.9%) he recorded more than one RBI.
- He has scored at least once 24 times this year (47.1%), including five games with multiple runs (9.8%).
Riley Greene Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|21
|.290
|AVG
|.241
|.343
|OBP
|.302
|.419
|SLG
|.342
|3
|XBH
|5
|2
|HR
|1
|7
|RBI
|8
|20/5
|K/BB
|26/7
|2
|SB
|3
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|27
|22 (91.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|17 (63.0%)
|9 (37.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|7 (25.9%)
|15 (62.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|9 (33.3%)
|2 (8.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (11.1%)
|7 (29.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|8 (29.6%)
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rangers pitching staff ranks 24th in the league.
- The Rangers' 3.65 team ERA ranks third among all league pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to allow the second-fewest home runs in baseball (50 total, 0.9 per game).
- The Rangers are sending Perez (6-1) to the mound to make his 11th start of the season. He is 6-1 with a 3.83 ERA and 41 strikeouts through 56 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Wednesday, the left-hander went seven innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, allowing two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- This season, the 32-year-old ranks 41st in ERA (3.83), 65th in WHIP (1.473), and 59th in K/9 (6.6) among pitchers who qualify.
