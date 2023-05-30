The injury report for the Chicago Sky (3-1) ahead of their matchup with the Atlanta Dream (1-2) currently has two players on it. The matchup begins at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, May 30 from Gateway Center Arena.

In its most recent game, Chicago beat Dallas 94-88 at home, with Marina Mabrey (23 PTS, 8 AST, 41.2 FG%, 3-6 from 3PT) and Kahleah Copper (16 PTS, 7 REB, 42.1 FG%) the standout performers.

Chicago Sky Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Isabelle Harrison Out Knee - - - Ruthy Hebard Out Personal - - -

Atlanta Dream Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Danielle Robinson Out Knee 2 1 2

Sky vs. Dream Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Tuesday, May 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: Twitter, The U, BSSE, and MARQ

Twitter, The U, BSSE, and MARQ Location: College Park, Georgia

College Park, Georgia Arena: Gateway Center Arena

Sky Player Leaders (2022)

Copper contributed 15.7 points per game last season and added 5.7 rebounds a contest.

Mabrey racked up 3.7 assists per game.

Mabrey was prolific from the three-point line a season ago, knocking down 1.8 per game.

Rebekah Gardner averaged 1.4 steals per game. Elizabeth Williams collected 0.7 blocks an outing.

