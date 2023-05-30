Spencer Torkelson and his .404 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (92 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Detroit Tigers against the Texas Rangers and Martin Perez on May 30 at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Rangers.

Spencer Torkelson Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Stadium: Comerica Park

Rangers Starter: Martín Pérez

Martín Pérez TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Spencer Torkelson At The Plate

Torkelson has 12 doubles, four home runs and 21 walks while hitting .230.

In 56.9% of his 51 games this season, Torkelson has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 13 multi-hit games.

He has hit a home run in 7.8% of his games in 2023 (four of 51), and 1.8% of his trips to the plate.

Torkelson has an RBI in 19 of 51 games this season, with multiple RBI in three of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 19 of 51 games (37.3%), including multiple runs twice.

Spencer Torkelson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 21 .220 AVG .253 .293 OBP .292 .320 SLG .398 3 XBH 8 1 HR 2 6 RBI 11 12/4 K/BB 18/5 1 SB 0 Home Away 24 GP 27 12 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 17 (63.0%) 5 (20.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 8 (29.6%) 10 (41.7%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (33.3%) 1 (4.2%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (11.1%) 9 (37.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 10 (37.0%)

Rangers Pitching Rankings