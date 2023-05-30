Zach McKinstry and the Detroit Tigers hit the field on Tuesday at Comerica Park against Martin Perez, who gets the start for the Texas Rangers. First pitch is set for 6:40 PM ET.

Tigers vs. Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Time: 6:40 PM ET

TV Channel: BSDET

Location: Detroit, Michigan

Venue: Comerica Park

Tigers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Tigers have hit just 44 homers this season, which ranks 27th in the league.

Detroit ranks 29th in MLB with a team slugging percentage of just .353 this season.

The Tigers have a team batting average of just .228 this season, which ranks 27th among MLB teams.

Detroit is among the lowest scoring teams in baseball, ranking 29th with just 195 total runs (3.8 per game) this season.

The Tigers have an on-base percentage of .306 this season, which ranks 26th in the league.

The Tigers rank 11th in strikeouts per game (8.9) among MLB offenses.

Detroit averages just 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 26th in the majors.

Detroit has the 20th-ranked ERA (4.44) in the majors this season.

The Tigers have a combined WHIP of just 1.241 as a pitching staff, which is the seventh-best in baseball this season.

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher

The Tigers' Alex Faedo (1-2) will make his fifth start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Thursday, when he threw six innings against the Chicago White Sox, giving up two earned runs while allowing three hits.

He has started four games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in two of them.

Faedo will look to pitch five or more innings for the fourth start in a row.

Tigers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Tigers Starter Opponent Starter 5/25/2023 White Sox W 7-2 Home Alex Faedo Lucas Giolito 5/26/2023 White Sox L 12-3 Home Joey Wentz Lance Lynn 5/27/2023 White Sox W 7-3 Home Michael Lorenzen Jesse Scholtens 5/28/2023 White Sox W 6-5 Home Eduardo Rodríguez Dylan Cease 5/29/2023 Rangers L 5-0 Home Matthew Boyd Nathan Eovaldi 5/30/2023 Rangers - Home Alex Faedo Martín Pérez 5/31/2023 Rangers - Home Joey Wentz Dane Dunning 6/2/2023 White Sox - Away Michael Lorenzen - 6/3/2023 White Sox - Away Eduardo Rodríguez Dylan Cease 6/4/2023 White Sox - Away Matthew Boyd Michael Kopech 6/5/2023 Phillies - Away Alex Faedo Aaron Nola

