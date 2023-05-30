How to Watch the Tigers vs. Rangers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 30
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 1:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Zach McKinstry and the Detroit Tigers hit the field on Tuesday at Comerica Park against Martin Perez, who gets the start for the Texas Rangers. First pitch is set for 6:40 PM ET.
Tigers vs. Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, May 30, 2023
- Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Venue: Comerica Park
Tigers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Tigers have hit just 44 homers this season, which ranks 27th in the league.
- Detroit ranks 29th in MLB with a team slugging percentage of just .353 this season.
- The Tigers have a team batting average of just .228 this season, which ranks 27th among MLB teams.
- Detroit is among the lowest scoring teams in baseball, ranking 29th with just 195 total runs (3.8 per game) this season.
- The Tigers have an on-base percentage of .306 this season, which ranks 26th in the league.
- The Tigers rank 11th in strikeouts per game (8.9) among MLB offenses.
- Detroit averages just 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 26th in the majors.
- Detroit has the 20th-ranked ERA (4.44) in the majors this season.
- The Tigers have a combined WHIP of just 1.241 as a pitching staff, which is the seventh-best in baseball this season.
Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Tigers' Alex Faedo (1-2) will make his fifth start of the season.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Thursday, when he threw six innings against the Chicago White Sox, giving up two earned runs while allowing three hits.
- He has started four games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in two of them.
- Faedo will look to pitch five or more innings for the fourth start in a row.
Tigers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Tigers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/25/2023
|White Sox
|W 7-2
|Home
|Alex Faedo
|Lucas Giolito
|5/26/2023
|White Sox
|L 12-3
|Home
|Joey Wentz
|Lance Lynn
|5/27/2023
|White Sox
|W 7-3
|Home
|Michael Lorenzen
|Jesse Scholtens
|5/28/2023
|White Sox
|W 6-5
|Home
|Eduardo Rodríguez
|Dylan Cease
|5/29/2023
|Rangers
|L 5-0
|Home
|Matthew Boyd
|Nathan Eovaldi
|5/30/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Home
|Alex Faedo
|Martín Pérez
|5/31/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Home
|Joey Wentz
|Dane Dunning
|6/2/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Away
|Michael Lorenzen
|-
|6/3/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Away
|Eduardo Rodríguez
|Dylan Cease
|6/4/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Away
|Matthew Boyd
|Michael Kopech
|6/5/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Away
|Alex Faedo
|Aaron Nola
