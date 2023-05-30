Marcus Semien will lead the way for the Texas Rangers (34-19) on Tuesday, May 30, when they clash with Riley Greene and the Detroit Tigers (25-27) at Comerica Park at 6:40 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Rangers as -130 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Tigers +110 moneyline odds. Texas is favored on the run line (-1.5). A 9-run over/under is set for the contest.

Tigers vs. Rangers Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Tuesday, May 30, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSDET

BSDET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Probable Pitchers: Martin Perez - TEX (6-1, 3.83 ERA) vs Alex Faedo - DET (1-2, 4.15 ERA)

Tigers vs. Rangers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Tigers vs. Rangers Betting Trends and Insights

The Rangers have been favorites in 28 games this season and won 19 (67.9%) of those contests.

The Rangers have a record of 16-7 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -130 or shorter (69.6% winning percentage).

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 56.5% chance of a victory for Texas.

The Rangers went 6-1 over the seven games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Texas and its opponents combined to go over the run total four times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Tigers have been victorious in 19, or 43.2%, of the 44 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Tigers have a mark of 17-21 in contests where bookmakers favor them by +110 or worse on the moneyline.

The Tigers have played as underdogs in seven of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

Detroit and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times in the last 10 games with a total.

Tigers vs. Rangers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Riley Greene 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+180) Spencer Torkelson 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+150) Andy Ibáñez 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+170) Javier Báez 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+165) Matt Vierling 1.5 (+155) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+200)

Tigers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +50000 25th 4th

