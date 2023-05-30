The Detroit Tigers, including Zack Short (batting .250 in his past 10 games, with two home runs, five walks and seven RBI), battle starter Martin Perez and the Texas Rangers at Comerica Park, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Rangers.

Zack Short Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Tuesday, May 30, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Rangers Starter: Martín Pérez

Martín Pérez TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Zack Short At The Plate

Short is hitting .278 with a double, three home runs and six walks.

In eight of 17 games this season, Short has had at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.

In 17.6% of his games this season, he has homered, and 7.1% of his trips to the plate.

Short has picked up an RBI in 23.5% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 17.6% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in one contest.

In six of 17 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Zack Short Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 2 .444 AVG .143 .500 OBP .143 .778 SLG .286 1 XBH 1 1 HR 0 1 RBI 0 2/1 K/BB 5/0 0 SB 0 Home Away 12 GP 5 5 (41.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (60.0%) 1 (8.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (60.0%) 2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (20.0%) 3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (20.0%)

