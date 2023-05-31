On Wednesday, Eric Haase (hitting .121 in his past 10 games) and the Detroit Tigers face the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Dane Dunning. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Rangers.

Eric Haase Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Dane Dunning

Dane Dunning TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Eric Haase At The Plate

Haase is batting .230 with five doubles, two home runs and 13 walks.

Haase has gotten a hit in 23 of 42 games this season (54.8%), with more than one hit on six occasions (14.3%).

He has homered in two of 42 games played this season, and in 1.3% of his plate appearances.

Haase has driven home a run in eight games this season (19.0%), including more than one RBI in 7.1% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..

He has scored in 10 of 42 games (23.8%), including multiple runs twice.

Eric Haase Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 16 .385 AVG .226 .429 OBP .293 .590 SLG .264 4 XBH 2 2 HR 0 8 RBI 4 9/3 K/BB 18/5 0 SB 2 Home Away 21 GP 21 11 (52.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (57.1%) 5 (23.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (4.8%) 5 (23.8%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (23.8%) 2 (9.5%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 5 (23.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (14.3%)

