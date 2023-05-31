Nick Maton Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Rangers - May 31
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 12:26 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Nick Maton and his .385 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (105 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Texas Rangers and Dane Dunning on May 31 at 1:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Rangers.
Nick Maton Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Rangers Starter: Dane Dunning
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Nick Maton At The Plate
- Maton is batting .154 with five doubles, five home runs and 23 walks.
- Maton has had a hit in 16 of 49 games this year (32.7%), including multiple hits five times (10.2%).
- Looking at the 49 games he has played this year, he's homered in five of them (10.2%), and in 3.1% of his trips to the plate.
- In 22.4% of his games this year, Maton has notched at least one RBI. In three of those games (6.1%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored a run in 15 of 49 games so far this year.
Nick Maton Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|19
|.128
|AVG
|.175
|.236
|OBP
|.254
|.234
|SLG
|.386
|3
|XBH
|6
|1
|HR
|3
|6
|RBI
|9
|17/7
|K/BB
|18/6
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|25
|6 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|10 (40.0%)
|1 (4.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (16.0%)
|7 (29.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (32.0%)
|1 (4.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (16.0%)
|5 (20.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (24.0%)
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rangers pitching staff ranks 23rd in the league.
- The Rangers have a 3.69 team ERA that ranks third across all league pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to allow the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (52 total, one per game).
- The Rangers will send Dunning (4-0) out to make his fifth start of the season. He is 4-0 with a 1.67 ERA and 26 strikeouts through 43 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance came on Monday, May 22 against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when the righty went 5 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up six hits.
- The 28-year-old has amassed a 1.67 ERA and 5.4 strikeouts per nine innings in 12 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .206 to his opponents.
