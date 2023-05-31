Spencer Torkelson and his .404 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (89 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Texas Rangers and Dane Dunning on May 31 at 1:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Rangers.

Spencer Torkelson Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Rangers Starter: Dane Dunning
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Spencer Torkelson At The Plate

  • Torkelson is batting .232 with 13 doubles, four home runs and 22 walks.
  • Torkelson has picked up a hit in 30 of 52 games this season, with multiple hits 13 times.
  • Looking at the 52 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in four of them (7.7%), and in 1.8% of his trips to the plate.
  • Torkelson has had at least one RBI in 38.5% of his games this season (20 of 52), with more than one RBI three times (5.8%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in 20 of 52 games (38.5%), including multiple runs twice.

Spencer Torkelson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
14 GP 21
.220 AVG .253
.293 OBP .292
.320 SLG .398
3 XBH 8
1 HR 2
6 RBI 11
12/4 K/BB 18/5
1 SB 0
Home Away
25 GP 27
13 (52.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 17 (63.0%)
5 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 8 (29.6%)
11 (44.0%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (33.3%)
1 (4.0%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (11.1%)
10 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 10 (37.0%)

Rangers Pitching Rankings

  • The Rangers pitching staff is 23rd in the league with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Rangers' 3.69 team ERA ranks third across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Rangers surrender the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (52 total, one per game).
  • Dunning (4-0) gets the starting nod for the Rangers in his fifth start of the season. He has a 1.67 ERA in 43 2/3 innings pitched, with 26 strikeouts.
  • His last appearance was on Monday, May 22 against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when the righty threw 5 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing six hits.
  • The 28-year-old has amassed an ERA of 1.67, with 5.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in 12 games this season. Opponents have a .206 batting average against him.
