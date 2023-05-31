On Wednesday, May 31, Marcus Semien's Texas Rangers (35-19) visit Riley Greene's Detroit Tigers (25-28) at Comerica Park. The first pitch will be thrown at 1:10 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Rangers as -155 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Tigers +130 moneyline odds to win. The total is 9 runs for this matchup.

Tigers vs. Rangers Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, May 31, 2023

Wednesday, May 31, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Probable Pitchers: Dane Dunning - TEX (4-0, 1.67 ERA) vs Joey Wentz - DET (1-5, 7.80 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Tigers vs. Rangers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Wanting to bet on the Tigers and Rangers matchup but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick primer. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- the Tigers (+130), for instance -- will win. It's that simple! If the Tigers win, and you bet $10, you'd get $23.00 back.

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on player props (will Zach McKinstry hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. Check out the BetMGM website and app for more details on the multitude of ways you can play.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Discover More About This Game

Tigers vs. Rangers Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Rangers have been favored 29 times and won 20, or 69%, of those games.

The Rangers have a record of 15-3 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -155 or shorter (83.3% winning percentage).

The implied probability of a win from Texas, based on the moneyline, is 60.8%.

The Rangers were the moneyline favorite for seven of their last 10 games, and they finished 6-1 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Texas and its opponents combined to hit the over on the run total five times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Tigers have won in 19, or 42.2%, of the 45 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Tigers have a mark of 11-14 in contests where bookmakers favor them by +130 or worse on the moneyline.

In seven games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Tigers have a record of 3-4.

Detroit and its opponents have combined to hit the over eight times in the last 10 games with a total.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Tigers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +50000 25th 4th

Think the Tigers can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Detroit and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.