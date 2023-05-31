Check out what player prop bet options are available when the Texas Rangers visit the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park on Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings!

Tigers vs. Rangers Game Info

When: Wednesday, May 31, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET

Wednesday, May 31, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.