On Wednesday, Tyler Nevin (on the back of going 0-for-2) and the Detroit Tigers face the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Dane Dunning. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Rangers.

Tyler Nevin Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023

Wednesday, May 31, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Rangers Starter: Dane Dunning

Dane Dunning TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Tyler Nevin At The Plate

Nevin has a home run and three walks while hitting .083.

Nevin has gotten a hit in two of 11 games this year, but has had no multi-hit games.

He has hit a home run in one of 11 games, and in 3.4% of his plate appearances.

Nevin has driven in a run in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.

He has scored a run in one of 11 games.

Tyler Nevin Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 5 .182 AVG .000 .308 OBP .143 .455 SLG .000 1 XBH 0 1 HR 0 3 RBI 1 3/2 K/BB 4/1 0 SB 0 Home Away 6 GP 5 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (20.0%)

Rangers Pitching Rankings