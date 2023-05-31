Tyler Nevin Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Rangers - May 31
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 12:26 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Wednesday, Tyler Nevin (on the back of going 0-for-2) and the Detroit Tigers face the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Dane Dunning. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Rangers.
Tyler Nevin Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Rangers Starter: Dane Dunning
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Tyler Nevin At The Plate
- Nevin has a home run and three walks while hitting .083.
- Nevin has gotten a hit in two of 11 games this year, but has had no multi-hit games.
- He has hit a home run in one of 11 games, and in 3.4% of his plate appearances.
- Nevin has driven in a run in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.
- He has scored a run in one of 11 games.
Tyler Nevin Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|5
|.182
|AVG
|.000
|.308
|OBP
|.143
|.455
|SLG
|.000
|1
|XBH
|0
|1
|HR
|0
|3
|RBI
|1
|3/2
|K/BB
|4/1
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|5
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (20.0%)
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rangers pitching staff ranks 23rd in MLB.
- The Rangers have a 3.69 team ERA that ranks third among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Rangers allow the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (52 total, one per game).
- Dunning makes the start for the Rangers, his fifth of the season. He is 4-0 with a 1.67 ERA and 26 strikeouts through 43 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Monday, May 22 against the Pittsburgh Pirates, the right-hander went 5 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering six hits.
- The 28-year-old has amassed a 1.67 ERA and 5.4 strikeouts per nine innings in 12 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .206 to opposing hitters.
