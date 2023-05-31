After hitting .318 with two home runs, five walks and eight RBI in his past 10 games, Zack Short and the Detroit Tigers face the Texas Rangers (who will start Dane Dunning) at 1:10 PM ET on Wednesday.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-3 with an RBI) in his most recent game against the Rangers.

Zack Short Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023

Wednesday, May 31, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Dane Dunning

Dane Dunning TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Zack Short At The Plate

Short is hitting .308 with a double, three home runs and six walks.

In nine of 18 games this season (50.0%), Short has reached via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

He has homered in 16.7% of his games this year, and 6.7% of his chances at the plate.

Short has an RBI in five of 18 games this season, with multiple RBI in three of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored at least one run six times this year (33.3%), including one multi-run game.

Zack Short Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 2 .444 AVG .143 .500 OBP .143 .778 SLG .286 1 XBH 1 1 HR 0 1 RBI 0 2/1 K/BB 5/0 0 SB 0 Home Away 13 GP 5 6 (46.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (60.0%) 2 (15.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 3 (23.1%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (60.0%) 2 (15.4%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (20.0%) 4 (30.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (20.0%)

