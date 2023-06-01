For the upcoming 2023 season, the Detroit Lions sport an over/under of 9.5 wins. They are -105 to secure the over and -115 to go under.

Lions: Win Total Odds & Over/Under

Over/Under Over Payout Under Payout Implied Probability (Over) 9.5 -105 -115 51.2%

Detroit Betting Insights

Detroit compiled a 12-4-1 record against the spread last season.

Lions games hit the over 10 out of 17 times last season.

Detroit struggled on defense, ranking worst in the NFL (392.4 yards allowed per game) last season. However, it ranked fourth-best offensively, averaging 380.0 yards per game.

The Lions went 5-4 at home last season and 4-4 on the road.

Detroit had a 3-2 record as the favored team, and posted a 6-6 record as underdogs.

The Lions were 5-1 in the NFC North and 7-5 in the NFC overall.

Lions Impact Players

Jared Goff threw for 4,438 yards last season (261.1 per game) while completing 65.1% of his passes (382-for-587), with 29 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

A season ago David Montgomery churned out 801 rushing yards (50.1 per game) and scored five touchdowns. He tacked on 34 catches for 316 yards and one receiving touchdown.

Last year Amon-Ra St. Brown grabbed 106 passes for 1,161 yards (72.6 per game) while scoring six touchdowns.

Aidan Hutchinson showed out with an impressive stat line of 9.5 sacks, 9.0 TFL, 52 tackles, and three interceptions last year.

Chauncey Gardner-Johnson picked off six passes while adding 67 tackles, 5.0 TFL, one sack, and eight passes defended a season ago.

Detroit 2023 Strength of Schedule

Taking into account their opponents' combined win total last year (143), the Lions have the 18th-ranked schedule in the NFL.

Detroit have seven games this season against teams that went over .500 in 2022. That schedule includes four teams that had 12 or more victories and three squads with five or fewer wins last year.

The Lions have eight games scheduled against teams that made the playoffs last year, and five games against teams favored to make the playoffs in 2023.

Lions Postseason Odds

Odds to Make the Playoffs: -165

-165 Odds to Win the NFC North: +130

+130 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +2200

