The Miami Heat are 8.5-point underdogs heading into Game 1 of the NBA Finals against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena on Thursday, starting at 8:30 PM ET on ABC. The point total is 218.5 in the matchup.

Nuggets vs. Heat Odds & Info

When: Thursday, June 1, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Thursday, June 1, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Favorite Spread Over/Under Nuggets -8.5 218.5

Nuggets Betting Records & Stats

In 63 of 82 games this season, Denver and its opponents have combined to total more than 218.5 points.

Denver has an average total of 228.3 in its outings this year, 9.8 more points than this game's over/under.

The Nuggets are 45-37-0 against the spread this season.

Denver has entered the game as favorites 61 times this season and won 43, or 70.5%, of those games.

This season, Denver has won 16 of its 22 games, or 72.7%, when favored by at least -375 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Nuggets, based on the moneyline, is 78.9%.

Heat Betting Records & Stats

Miami and its opponents have combined to score more than 218.5 points in 41 of 82 games this season.

Miami's games this year have had a 219.3-point total on average, 0.8 more points than this matchup's over/under.

So far this year, Miami has compiled a 30-52-0 record against the spread.

The Heat have come away with seven wins in the 23 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Miami has played as an underdog of +290 or more once this season and lost that game.

Miami has an implied victory probability of 25.6% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Nuggets vs Heat Additional Info

Nuggets vs. Heat Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 218.5 % of Games Over 218.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Nuggets 63 76.8% 115.8 225.3 112.5 222.3 229.9 Heat 41 50% 109.5 225.3 109.8 222.3 219.6

Additional Nuggets Insights & Trends

The Nuggets have gone 8-2 over their past 10 contests, with a 6-4 record against the spread during that span.

Five of Nuggets' past 10 contests have hit the over.

In home games, Denver owns a better record against the spread (25-16-0) compared to its ATS record on the road (20-21-0).

The Nuggets record six more points per game (115.8) than the Heat give up (109.8).

Denver has a 39-22 record against the spread and a 48-13 record overall when putting up more than 109.8 points.

Additional Heat Insights & Trends

Miami has gone 6-4 over its last 10 games, with a 6-4 record against the spread in that span.

Five of the Heat's last 10 outings have hit the over.

Miami has performed better against the spread away (16-25-0) than at home (14-27-0) this year.

The Heat score an average of 109.5 points per game, just three fewer points than the 112.5 the Nuggets allow.

Miami has put together a 15-15 ATS record and a 22-8 overall record in games it scores more than 112.5 points.

Nuggets vs. Heat Betting Splits

Nuggets and Heat Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Nuggets 45-37 10-13 38-44 Heat 30-52 1-1 41-41

Nuggets vs. Heat Point Insights

Nuggets Heat 115.8 Points Scored (PG) 109.5 12 NBA Rank (PPG) 30 39-22 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 15-15 48-13 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 22-8 112.5 Points Allowed (PG) 109.8 8 NBA Rank (PAPG) 2 27-7 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 25-36 28-6 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 38-23

