Akil Baddoo Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. White Sox - June 2
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 3:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Akil Baddoo -- with a slugging percentage of .552 in his past 10 games, including three extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Chicago White Sox, with Mike Clevinger on the hill, on June 2 at 8:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Rangers.
Akil Baddoo Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- White Sox Starter: Mike Clevinger
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Akil Baddoo At The Plate
- Baddoo has seven doubles, three home runs and 20 walks while hitting .262.
- Baddoo has picked up a hit in 23 of 42 games this year, with multiple hits eight times.
- He has hit a home run in 7.1% of his games in 2023, and 2.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Baddoo has driven in a run in 10 games this season (23.8%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored a run in 16 of 42 games so far this year.
Akil Baddoo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|11
|.237
|AVG
|.270
|.275
|OBP
|.400
|.263
|SLG
|.378
|1
|XBH
|4
|0
|HR
|0
|0
|RBI
|3
|10/2
|K/BB
|12/8
|1
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|18
|14 (58.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (50.0%)
|4 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (22.2%)
|8 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (44.4%)
|2 (8.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (5.6%)
|4 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (33.3%)
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the White Sox has a collective 9.4 K/9, the fourth-best in the league.
- The White Sox's 4.95 team ERA ranks 26th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- White Sox pitchers combine to surrender 84 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (second-most in the league).
- The White Sox are sending Clevinger (3-3) out for his 10th start of the season. He is 3-3 with a 4.56 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 47 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out came on Thursday, May 18 against the Cleveland Guardians, when the righty went six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 32-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.56, with 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in nine games this season. Opponents are batting .255 against him.
