The Detroit Tigers, including Eric Haase (.222 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 70 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Mike Clevinger and the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Rangers.

Eric Haase Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

  • Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
  • White Sox Starter: Mike Clevinger
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Discover More About This Game

Eric Haase At The Plate

  • Haase has five doubles, two home runs and 13 walks while hitting .229.
  • In 53.5% of his games this year (23 of 43), Haase has picked up at least one hit, and in six of those games (14.0%) he recorded multiple hits.
  • In 43 games played this year, he has hit a homer in only two of them.
  • Haase has picked up an RBI in 18.6% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 7.0% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in one contest.
  • In 10 games this season (23.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Eric Haase Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
12 GP 16
.385 AVG .226
.429 OBP .293
.590 SLG .264
4 XBH 2
2 HR 0
8 RBI 4
9/3 K/BB 18/5
0 SB 2
Home Away
22 GP 21
11 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (57.1%)
5 (22.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (4.8%)
5 (22.7%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (23.8%)
2 (9.1%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
5 (22.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (14.3%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the White Sox pitching staff ranks fourth in MLB.
  • The White Sox have a 4.95 team ERA that ranks 26th across all league pitching staffs.
  • White Sox pitchers combine to surrender the second-most home runs in baseball (84 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Clevinger gets the start for the White Sox, his 10th of the season. He is 3-3 with a 4.56 ERA and 40 strikeouts through 47 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty last appeared on Thursday, May 18 against the Cleveland Guardians, when he threw six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up six hits.
  • In nine games this season, the 32-year-old has a 4.56 ERA and 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .255 to opposing hitters.
