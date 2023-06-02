Eric Haase Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. White Sox - June 2
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 3:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Detroit Tigers, including Eric Haase (.222 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 70 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Mike Clevinger and the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Rangers.
Eric Haase Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- White Sox Starter: Mike Clevinger
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Looking to place a prop bet on Eric Haase? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Tigers Injury Report
|Tigers vs White Sox Betting Trends & Stats
|Tigers vs White Sox Player Props
|Tigers vs White Sox Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Tigers vs White Sox
|Tigers vs White Sox Odds
|Tigers vs White Sox Prediction
Eric Haase At The Plate
- Haase has five doubles, two home runs and 13 walks while hitting .229.
- In 53.5% of his games this year (23 of 43), Haase has picked up at least one hit, and in six of those games (14.0%) he recorded multiple hits.
- In 43 games played this year, he has hit a homer in only two of them.
- Haase has picked up an RBI in 18.6% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 7.0% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in one contest.
- In 10 games this season (23.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Eric Haase Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|16
|.385
|AVG
|.226
|.429
|OBP
|.293
|.590
|SLG
|.264
|4
|XBH
|2
|2
|HR
|0
|8
|RBI
|4
|9/3
|K/BB
|18/5
|0
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|21
|11 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|12 (57.1%)
|5 (22.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (4.8%)
|5 (22.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (23.8%)
|2 (9.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|5 (22.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (14.3%)
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the White Sox pitching staff ranks fourth in MLB.
- The White Sox have a 4.95 team ERA that ranks 26th across all league pitching staffs.
- White Sox pitchers combine to surrender the second-most home runs in baseball (84 total, 1.4 per game).
- Clevinger gets the start for the White Sox, his 10th of the season. He is 3-3 with a 4.56 ERA and 40 strikeouts through 47 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Thursday, May 18 against the Cleveland Guardians, when he threw six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up six hits.
- In nine games this season, the 32-year-old has a 4.56 ERA and 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .255 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.