Jake Marisnick Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. White Sox - June 2
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 3:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Jake Marisnick -- 2-for-4 with an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Chicago White Sox, with Mike Clevinger on the hill, on June 2 at 8:10 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) in his last game against the Rangers.
Jake Marisnick Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- White Sox Starter: Mike Clevinger
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jake Marisnick? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Tigers Injury Report
|Tigers vs White Sox Betting Trends & Stats
|Tigers vs White Sox Player Props
|Tigers vs White Sox Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Tigers vs White Sox
|Tigers vs White Sox Odds
|Tigers vs White Sox Prediction
Jake Marisnick At The Plate (2022)
- Marisnick hit .234 with six doubles, two home runs and four walks.
- Marisnick got a hit 13 times last season in 27 games (48.1%), including five multi-hit games (18.5%).
- He homered in two of 27 games last year, going deep in 2.4% of his plate appearances.
- In four of 27 games last season (14.8%), Marisnick picked up an RBI, including two games with two or more RBIs.
- He scored a run in seven of 27 games last year (25.9%), including scoring multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jake Marisnick Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|16
|.115
|AVG
|.294
|.148
|OBP
|.333
|.154
|SLG
|.510
|1
|XBH
|7
|0
|HR
|2
|0
|RBI
|6
|4/1
|K/BB
|20/3
|0
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|16
|3 (27.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|10 (62.5%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (31.3%)
|3 (27.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (25.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (12.5%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (25.0%)
White Sox Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the White Sox had a collective nine K/9 last season, the eighth-best in the league.
- The White Sox had a 3.96 team ERA that ranked 16th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- White Sox pitchers combined to give up 166 home runs (one per game), the ninth-fewest in the big leagues.
- Clevinger makes the start for the White Sox, his 10th of the season. He is 3-3 with a 4.56 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 47 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Thursday, May 18 against the Cleveland Guardians, when he threw six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up six hits.
- In nine games this season, the 32-year-old has an ERA of 4.56, with 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .255 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.