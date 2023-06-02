The Detroit Tigers, including Miguel Cabrera (.343 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 71 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Mike Clevinger and the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he racked up three hits (going 3-for-3 with a double and two RBI) against the Rangers.

Miguel Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

  • Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
  • White Sox Starter: Mike Clevinger
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Miguel Cabrera At The Plate

  • Cabrera has four doubles and 10 walks while hitting .196.
  • In 50.0% of his 28 games this season, Cabrera has picked up at least one hit. He's also had three multi-hit games.
  • In 28 games played this year, he has not hit a long ball.
  • Cabrera has driven in a run in six games this year (21.4%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored in four games this year (14.3%), but has had no multi-run games.

Miguel Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 12
.192 AVG .186
.222 OBP .222
.231 SLG .233
1 XBH 2
0 HR 0
2 RBI 2
6/1 K/BB 9/2
0 SB 0
Home Away
14 GP 14
7 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (50.0%)
1 (7.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (14.3%)
3 (21.4%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (7.1%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
4 (28.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (14.3%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the White Sox has a collective 9.4 K/9, the fourth-best in the league.
  • The White Sox have a 4.95 team ERA that ranks 26th among all league pitching staffs.
  • White Sox pitchers combine to surrender 84 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (second-most in baseball).
  • Clevinger (3-3 with a 4.56 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 47 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the White Sox, his 10th of the season.
  • His most recent appearance came on Thursday, May 18 against the Cleveland Guardians, when the righty threw six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up six hits.
  • The 32-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.56, with 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in nine games this season. Opponents are hitting .255 against him.
