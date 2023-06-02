Nick Maton Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. White Sox - June 2
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 3:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Nick Maton -- with a slugging percentage of .381 in his past 10 games, including one home run -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Chicago White Sox, with Mike Clevinger on the hill, on June 2 at 8:10 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-2 against the Rangers.
Nick Maton Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- White Sox Starter: Mike Clevinger
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Nick Maton At The Plate
- Maton is batting .159 with five doubles, five home runs and 24 walks.
- Maton has had a hit in 17 of 50 games this season (34.0%), including multiple hits five times (10.0%).
- In 10.0% of his games this year, he has homered, and 3% of his trips to the dish.
- Maton has had an RBI in 11 games this year (22.0%), including three multi-RBI outings (6.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored a run in 16 of 50 games so far this season.
Nick Maton Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|19
|.128
|AVG
|.175
|.236
|OBP
|.254
|.234
|SLG
|.386
|3
|XBH
|6
|1
|HR
|3
|6
|RBI
|9
|17/7
|K/BB
|18/6
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|25
|7 (28.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|10 (40.0%)
|1 (4.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (16.0%)
|8 (32.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (32.0%)
|1 (4.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (16.0%)
|5 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (24.0%)
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The White Sox pitching staff is fourth in MLB with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The White Sox's 4.95 team ERA ranks 26th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The White Sox give up the second-most home runs in baseball (84 total, 1.4 per game).
- Clevinger (3-3) gets the starting nod for the White Sox in his 10th start of the season. He's put together a 4.56 ERA in 47 1/3 innings pitched, with 40 strikeouts.
- His last appearance was on Thursday, May 18 against the Cleveland Guardians, when the righty tossed six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing six hits.
- The 32-year-old has an ERA of 4.56, with 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in nine games this season. Opponents have a .255 batting average against him.
