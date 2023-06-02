The New York Liberty (3-1) will attempt to build on a three-game winning run when visiting the Chicago Sky (3-2) at 6:00 PM ET on Friday, June 2, 2023 at Wintrust Arena. The game airs on ION.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Sky vs. Liberty Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, June 2, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois TV: ION

Sky vs. Liberty Score Prediction

Prediction: Sky 86 Liberty 78

Spread & Total Prediction for Sky vs. Liberty

Computer Predicted Spread: Chicago (-8.6)

Chicago (-8.6) Computer Predicted Total: 164.3

Sky vs. Liberty Spread & Total Insights

Chicago's record against the spread is 3-1-0.

One Chicago game (out of ) has hit the over this season.

Sky Performance Insights

While the Sky rank in the bottom five in the WNBA in points per game with 76.0 (second-worst), they rank fifth in the league with 75.4 points surrendered per contest.

Chicago ranks third-best in the WNBA by pulling down 38.8 boards per game. In terms of rebounds allowed, it ranks fifth in the league (35.0 allowed per contest).

While the Sky are in the bottom five in the WNBA in turnovers per game with 15.0 (third-worst), they rank fourth in the league with 14.4 forced turnovers per contest.

The Sky are sinking 6.6 three-pointers per game (eighth-ranked in league). They have a 33.3% shooting percentage (fifth-ranked) from downtown.

The Sky are fourth in the WNBA with 6.4 threes allowed per game this season. Meanwhile, they rank fourth with a 32.3% shooting percentage allowed from downtown.

Of the shots attempted by Chicago in 2023, 72.1% of them have been two-pointers (77.2% of the team's made baskets) and 27.9% have been three-pointers (22.8%).

