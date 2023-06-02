On Friday, Spencer Torkelson (.435 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 116 points above season-long percentage) and the Detroit Tigers play the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Mike Clevinger. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Rangers.

Spencer Torkelson Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

  • Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
  • White Sox Starter: Mike Clevinger
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Spencer Torkelson At The Plate

  • Torkelson is hitting .237 with 13 doubles, four home runs and 22 walks.
  • In 58.5% of his 53 games this season, Torkelson has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 14 multi-hit games.
  • In 7.5% of his games this year, he has homered, and 1.8% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 20 games this season (37.7%), Torkelson has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (5.7%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • In 20 games this year (37.7%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Spencer Torkelson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
14 GP 21
.220 AVG .253
.293 OBP .292
.320 SLG .398
3 XBH 8
1 HR 2
6 RBI 11
12/4 K/BB 18/5
1 SB 0
Home Away
26 GP 27
14 (53.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 17 (63.0%)
6 (23.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 8 (29.6%)
11 (42.3%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (33.3%)
1 (3.8%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (11.1%)
10 (38.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 10 (37.0%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the White Sox has a collective 9.4 K/9, the fourth-best in the league.
  • The White Sox have a 4.95 team ERA that ranks 26th among all league pitching staffs.
  • The White Sox allow the second-most home runs in baseball (84 total, 1.4 per game).
  • The White Sox will send Clevinger (3-3) to make his 10th start of the season. He is 3-3 with a 4.56 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 47 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander last pitched on Thursday, May 18 against the Cleveland Guardians, when he threw six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up six hits.
  • The 32-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.56, with 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in nine games this season. Opposing hitters have a .255 batting average against him.
