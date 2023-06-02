Reese Olson gets the nod on the mound for the Detroit Tigers in the first of a three-game series against the Chicago White Sox and Andrew Vaughn on Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

The favored White Sox have -150 moneyline odds against the underdog Tigers, who are listed at +125. The matchup's total is listed at 8.5 runs.

Tigers vs. White Sox Odds & Info

Date: Friday, June 2, 2023

Friday, June 2, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds White Sox -150 +125 8.5 -115 -105 - - -

Tigers Recent Betting Performance

In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Tigers have posted a mark of 4-3.

When it comes to the total, the Tigers and their opponents are 7-3-0 in their previous 10 games.

The Tigers' record against the spread is 2-2-0 over their previous 10 contests (oddsmakers set spreads in four of those contests).

Tigers Betting Records & Stats

The Tigers have won in 20, or 43.5%, of the 46 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Detroit has a record of 12-16, a 42.9% win rate, when it's set as an underdog of +125 or more by sportsbooks this season.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Tigers have a 44.4% chance of pulling out a win.

Detroit's games have gone over the total in 29 of its 54 chances.

The Tigers are 3-3-0 against the spread in their six games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

Tigers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 14-13 12-15 9-17 17-11 21-20 5-8

