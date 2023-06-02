The Chicago White Sox (23-35) will look to Eloy Jimenez, riding a 12-game hitting streak, versus the Detroit Tigers (26-28) at 8:10 PM ET on Friday, at Guaranteed Rate Field.

The White Sox will call on Mike Clevinger (3-3) versus the Tigers and Reese Olson.

Date: Friday, June 2, 2023

Friday, June 2, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Clevinger - CHW (3-3, 4.56 ERA) vs Olson - DET (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Reese Olson

Olson gets the call to start for the Tigers, his first this season.

The right-hander will make his MLB debut at 23 years old.

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Mike Clevinger

The White Sox will send Clevinger (3-3) to the mound for his 10th start this season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Thursday, May 18, when he threw six innings, giving up two earned runs while allowing six hits against the Cleveland Guardians.

The 32-year-old has pitched in nine games this season with an ERA of 4.56, a 1.82 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.458.

In nine starts this season, he's earned a quality start in three of them.

Clevinger has made eight starts of five or more innings in nine chances this season, and averages 5.2 frames when he pitches.

