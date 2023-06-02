Tyler Nevin Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. White Sox - June 2
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 3:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Detroit Tigers and Tyler Nevin, who went 2-for-4 last time in action, take on Mike Clevinger and the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) in his last game against the Rangers.
Tyler Nevin Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- White Sox Starter: Mike Clevinger
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Looking to place a prop bet on Tyler Nevin? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Tigers Injury Report
|Tigers vs White Sox Betting Trends & Stats
|Tigers vs White Sox Player Props
|Tigers vs White Sox Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Tigers vs White Sox
|Tigers vs White Sox Odds
|Tigers vs White Sox Prediction
Tyler Nevin At The Plate
- Nevin is hitting .143 with a home run and three walks.
- In three of 12 games this season, Nevin has had at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
- He has gone deep in one of 12 games, and in 3% of his plate appearances.
- Nevin has picked up an RBI in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.
- He has scored a run in two games this season, but just one run each time.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Tyler Nevin Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|5
|.182
|AVG
|.000
|.308
|OBP
|.143
|.455
|SLG
|.000
|1
|XBH
|0
|1
|HR
|0
|3
|RBI
|1
|3/2
|K/BB
|4/1
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|5
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (20.0%)
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the White Sox pitching staff ranks fourth in MLB.
- The White Sox have a 4.95 team ERA that ranks 26th among all league pitching staffs.
- The White Sox give up the second-most home runs in baseball (84 total, 1.4 per game).
- Clevinger gets the start for the White Sox, his 10th of the season. He is 3-3 with a 4.56 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 47 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Thursday, May 18 against the Cleveland Guardians, when he threw six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 32-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.56, with 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in nine games this season. Opponents have a .255 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.