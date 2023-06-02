The Detroit Tigers and Tyler Nevin, who went 2-for-4 last time in action, take on Mike Clevinger and the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) in his last game against the Rangers.

Tyler Nevin Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

  • Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
  • White Sox Starter: Mike Clevinger
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Tyler Nevin At The Plate

  • Nevin is hitting .143 with a home run and three walks.
  • In three of 12 games this season, Nevin has had at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
  • He has gone deep in one of 12 games, and in 3% of his plate appearances.
  • Nevin has picked up an RBI in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.
  • He has scored a run in two games this season, but just one run each time.

Tyler Nevin Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 5
.182 AVG .000
.308 OBP .143
.455 SLG .000
1 XBH 0
1 HR 0
3 RBI 1
3/2 K/BB 4/1
0 SB 0
Home Away
7 GP 5
3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0.0%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (20.0%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the White Sox pitching staff ranks fourth in MLB.
  • The White Sox have a 4.95 team ERA that ranks 26th among all league pitching staffs.
  • The White Sox give up the second-most home runs in baseball (84 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Clevinger gets the start for the White Sox, his 10th of the season. He is 3-3 with a 4.56 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 47 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty last appeared on Thursday, May 18 against the Cleveland Guardians, when he threw six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up six hits.
  • The 32-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.56, with 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in nine games this season. Opponents have a .255 batting average against him.
