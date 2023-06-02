Zack Short -- hitting .348 with two home runs, five walks and eight RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers against the Chicago White Sox, with Mike Clevinger on the hill, on June 2 at 8:10 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Rangers.

Zack Short Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023

Friday, June 2, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! White Sox Starter: Mike Clevinger

Mike Clevinger TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Looking to place a prop bet on Zack Short? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Zack Short At The Plate

Short has a double, three home runs and six walks while hitting .302.

This year, Short has tallied at least one hit in 10 of 19 games (52.6%), and had multiple hits twice.

In three games this season, he has homered (15.8%, and 6.1% of his trips to the dish).

In 26.3% of his games this year, Short has notched at least one RBI. In three of those games (15.8%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In six of 19 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Zack Short Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 2 .444 AVG .143 .500 OBP .143 .778 SLG .286 1 XBH 1 1 HR 0 1 RBI 0 2/1 K/BB 5/0 0 SB 0 Home Away 14 GP 5 7 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (60.0%) 2 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 3 (21.4%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (60.0%) 2 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (20.0%) 4 (28.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (20.0%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings