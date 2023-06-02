Zack Short Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. White Sox - June 2
Zack Short -- hitting .348 with two home runs, five walks and eight RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers against the Chicago White Sox, with Mike Clevinger on the hill, on June 2 at 8:10 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Rangers.
Zack Short Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- White Sox Starter: Mike Clevinger
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Zack Short At The Plate
- Short has a double, three home runs and six walks while hitting .302.
- This year, Short has tallied at least one hit in 10 of 19 games (52.6%), and had multiple hits twice.
- In three games this season, he has homered (15.8%, and 6.1% of his trips to the dish).
- In 26.3% of his games this year, Short has notched at least one RBI. In three of those games (15.8%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In six of 19 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Zack Short Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|2
|.444
|AVG
|.143
|.500
|OBP
|.143
|.778
|SLG
|.286
|1
|XBH
|1
|1
|HR
|0
|1
|RBI
|0
|2/1
|K/BB
|5/0
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|5
|7 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (60.0%)
|2 (14.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (21.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (60.0%)
|2 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (20.0%)
|4 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (20.0%)
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The White Sox pitching staff is fourth in MLB with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The White Sox have a 4.95 team ERA that ranks 26th across all league pitching staffs.
- The White Sox surrender the second-most home runs in baseball (84 total, 1.4 per game).
- The White Sox will send Clevinger (3-3) out to make his 10th start of the season. He is 3-3 with a 4.56 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 47 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out came on Thursday, May 18 against the Cleveland Guardians, when the righty tossed six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing six hits.
- The 32-year-old has a 4.56 ERA and 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings across nine games this season, while allowing a batting average of .255 to his opponents.
