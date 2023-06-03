Akil Baddoo Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. White Sox - June 3
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Akil Baddoo -- with a slugging percentage of .536 in his past 10 games, including three extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers against the Chicago White Sox, with Dylan Cease on the hill, on June 3 at 2:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the White Sox.
Akil Baddoo Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Looking to place a prop bet on Akil Baddoo? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Tigers Injury Report
|Tigers vs White Sox Betting Trends & Stats
|Tigers vs White Sox Player Props
|Tigers vs White Sox Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Tigers vs White Sox
|Tigers vs White Sox Odds
|Tigers vs White Sox Prediction
Akil Baddoo At The Plate
- Baddoo has seven doubles, three home runs and 21 walks while batting .256.
- Baddoo has gotten a hit in 23 of 43 games this season (53.5%), with more than one hit on eight occasions (18.6%).
- In 7.0% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 2% of his trips to the dish.
- In 10 games this season (23.3%), Baddoo has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 16 games this year (37.2%), but has had no multi-run games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Akil Baddoo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|11
|.237
|AVG
|.270
|.275
|OBP
|.400
|.263
|SLG
|.378
|1
|XBH
|4
|0
|HR
|0
|0
|RBI
|3
|10/2
|K/BB
|12/8
|1
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|19
|14 (58.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (47.4%)
|4 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (21.1%)
|8 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (42.1%)
|2 (8.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (5.3%)
|4 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (31.6%)
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the White Sox has a collective 9.4 K/9, the fifth-best in the league.
- The White Sox have a 4.87 team ERA that ranks 26th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The White Sox give up the second-most home runs in baseball (84 total, 1.4 per game).
- The White Sox are sending Cease (3-3) out to make his 13th start of the season. He is 3-3 with a 4.88 ERA and 68 strikeouts in 62 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Sunday against the Detroit Tigers, when he tossed four innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up four hits.
- The 27-year-old's 4.88 ERA ranks 59th, 1.404 WHIP ranks 52nd, and 9.8 K/9 ranks 23rd among qualifying pitchers this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.