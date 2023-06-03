Jake Marisnick Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. White Sox - June 3
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Jake Marisnick -- 0-for-2 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Chicago White Sox, with Dylan Cease on the hill, on June 3 at 2:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-2) against the White Sox.
Jake Marisnick Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +360)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +225)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jake Marisnick? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Tigers Injury Report
|Tigers vs White Sox Betting Trends & Stats
|Tigers vs White Sox Player Props
|Tigers vs White Sox Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Tigers vs White Sox
|Tigers vs White Sox Odds
|Tigers vs White Sox Prediction
Jake Marisnick At The Plate (2022)
- Marisnick hit .234 with six doubles, two home runs and four walks.
- In 13 of 27 games last year (48.1%) Marisnick had at least one hit, and in five of those contests (18.5%) he picked up more than one.
- He hit a home run in two of 27 games last year, going deep in 2.4% of his plate appearances.
- In four of 27 games last season (14.8%), Marisnick picked up an RBI, including two games with two or more RBIs.
- In seven of 27 games last season (25.9%), he scored a run, including two games with multiple runs.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jake Marisnick Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|16
|.115
|AVG
|.294
|.148
|OBP
|.333
|.154
|SLG
|.510
|1
|XBH
|7
|0
|HR
|2
|0
|RBI
|6
|4/1
|K/BB
|20/3
|0
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|16
|3 (27.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|10 (62.5%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (31.3%)
|3 (27.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (25.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (12.5%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (25.0%)
White Sox Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the White Sox had a collective nine K/9 last season, the eighth-best in MLB.
- The White Sox's 3.96 team ERA ranked 16th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- White Sox pitchers combined to allow 166 home runs (one per game), the ninth-fewest in the big leagues.
- The White Sox will send Cease (3-3) to make his 13th start of the season. He is 3-3 with a 4.88 ERA and 68 strikeouts through 62 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last appearance came on Sunday against the Detroit Tigers, when he went four innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old's 4.88 ERA ranks 59th, 1.404 WHIP ranks 52nd, and 9.8 K/9 ranks 23rd.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.