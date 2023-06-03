Jake Marisnick -- 0-for-2 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Chicago White Sox, with Dylan Cease on the hill, on June 3 at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-2) against the White Sox.

Jake Marisnick Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

  • Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
  • White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +105)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +360)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +225)

Jake Marisnick At The Plate (2022)

  • Marisnick hit .234 with six doubles, two home runs and four walks.
  • In 13 of 27 games last year (48.1%) Marisnick had at least one hit, and in five of those contests (18.5%) he picked up more than one.
  • He hit a home run in two of 27 games last year, going deep in 2.4% of his plate appearances.
  • In four of 27 games last season (14.8%), Marisnick picked up an RBI, including two games with two or more RBIs.
  • In seven of 27 games last season (25.9%), he scored a run, including two games with multiple runs.

Jake Marisnick Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
11 GP 16
.115 AVG .294
.148 OBP .333
.154 SLG .510
1 XBH 7
0 HR 2
0 RBI 6
4/1 K/BB 20/3
0 SB 2
Home Away
11 GP 16
3 (27.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (62.5%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (31.3%)
3 (27.3%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (25.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (12.5%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (25.0%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the White Sox had a collective nine K/9 last season, the eighth-best in MLB.
  • The White Sox's 3.96 team ERA ranked 16th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • White Sox pitchers combined to allow 166 home runs (one per game), the ninth-fewest in the big leagues.
  • The White Sox will send Cease (3-3) to make his 13th start of the season. He is 3-3 with a 4.88 ERA and 68 strikeouts through 62 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander's last appearance came on Sunday against the Detroit Tigers, when he went four innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up four hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old's 4.88 ERA ranks 59th, 1.404 WHIP ranks 52nd, and 9.8 K/9 ranks 23rd.
