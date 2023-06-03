Jonathan Schoop Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. White Sox - June 3
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 12:23 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After batting .217 with two doubles, four walks and two RBI in his past 10 games, Jonathan Schoop and the Detroit Tigers face the Chicago White Sox (who will hand the ball to Dylan Cease) at 2:10 PM ET on Saturday.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Rangers.
Jonathan Schoop Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +230)
Jonathan Schoop At The Plate
- Schoop is batting .214 with five doubles and nine walks.
- Schoop has gotten a hit in 16 of 35 games this season (45.7%), with multiple hits twice.
- He has not hit a home run in his 35 games this year.
- Schoop has driven in a run in one game this season, and it was more than one in that game.
- He has scored at least once seven times this season (20.0%), including one multi-run game.
Jonathan Schoop Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|16
|.211
|AVG
|.184
|.286
|OBP
|.244
|.316
|SLG
|.211
|2
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|0
|0
|RBI
|0
|4/2
|K/BB
|10/3
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|20
|7 (46.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (45.0%)
|1 (6.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (5.0%)
|4 (26.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (15.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (5.0%)
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The White Sox pitching staff ranks fifth in the league with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The White Sox have the 26th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.87).
- White Sox pitchers combine to surrender 84 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (second-most in the league).
- The White Sox are sending Cease (3-3) to the mound to make his 13th start of the season. He is 3-3 with a 4.88 ERA and 68 strikeouts in 62 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance came on Sunday against the Detroit Tigers, when the righty threw four innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing four hits.
- The 27-year-old's 4.88 ERA ranks 59th, 1.404 WHIP ranks 52nd, and 9.8 K/9 ranks 23rd among qualifying pitchers this season.
