Nick Maton Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. White Sox - June 3
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Saturday, Nick Maton (.333 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 53 points above season-long percentage) and the Detroit Tigers face the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Dylan Cease. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the White Sox.
Nick Maton Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Nick Maton At The Plate
- Maton is hitting .155 with five doubles, five home runs and 24 walks.
- Maton has reached base via a hit in 17 games this season (of 51 played), and had multiple hits in five of those games.
- He has hit a home run in 9.8% of his games this year, and 3% of his trips to the plate.
- Maton has driven home a run in 11 games this season (21.6%), including more than one RBI in 5.9% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..
- He has scored in 16 of 51 games so far this season.
Nick Maton Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|19
|.128
|AVG
|.175
|.236
|OBP
|.254
|.234
|SLG
|.386
|3
|XBH
|6
|1
|HR
|3
|6
|RBI
|9
|17/7
|K/BB
|18/6
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|26
|7 (28.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|10 (38.5%)
|1 (4.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (15.4%)
|8 (32.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (30.8%)
|1 (4.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (15.4%)
|5 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (23.1%)
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The White Sox pitching staff ranks fifth in the league with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The White Sox have the 26th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.87).
- White Sox pitchers combine to give up the second-most home runs in baseball (84 total, 1.4 per game).
- Cease (3-3) gets the starting nod for the White Sox in his 13th start of the season. He has a 4.88 ERA in 62 2/3 innings pitched, with 68 strikeouts.
- The right-hander last appeared on Sunday against the Detroit Tigers, when he tossed four innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old's 4.88 ERA ranks 59th, 1.404 WHIP ranks 52nd, and 9.8 K/9 ranks 23rd.
