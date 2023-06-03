On Saturday, Nick Maton (.333 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 53 points above season-long percentage) and the Detroit Tigers face the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Dylan Cease. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the White Sox.

Nick Maton Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

  • Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
  • White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Nick Maton At The Plate

  • Maton is hitting .155 with five doubles, five home runs and 24 walks.
  • Maton has reached base via a hit in 17 games this season (of 51 played), and had multiple hits in five of those games.
  • He has hit a home run in 9.8% of his games this year, and 3% of his trips to the plate.
  • Maton has driven home a run in 11 games this season (21.6%), including more than one RBI in 5.9% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..
  • He has scored in 16 of 51 games so far this season.

Nick Maton Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
15 GP 19
.128 AVG .175
.236 OBP .254
.234 SLG .386
3 XBH 6
1 HR 3
6 RBI 9
17/7 K/BB 18/6
0 SB 0
Home Away
25 GP 26
7 (28.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (38.5%)
1 (4.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (15.4%)
8 (32.0%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (30.8%)
1 (4.0%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (15.4%)
5 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (23.1%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The White Sox pitching staff ranks fifth in the league with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The White Sox have the 26th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.87).
  • White Sox pitchers combine to give up the second-most home runs in baseball (84 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Cease (3-3) gets the starting nod for the White Sox in his 13th start of the season. He has a 4.88 ERA in 62 2/3 innings pitched, with 68 strikeouts.
  • The right-hander last appeared on Sunday against the Detroit Tigers, when he tossed four innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up four hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old's 4.88 ERA ranks 59th, 1.404 WHIP ranks 52nd, and 9.8 K/9 ranks 23rd.
