On Saturday, Nick Maton (.333 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 53 points above season-long percentage) and the Detroit Tigers face the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Dylan Cease. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the White Sox.

Nick Maton Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Saturday, June 3, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Watch this game on Fubo! White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease

Dylan Cease TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Nick Maton At The Plate

Maton is hitting .155 with five doubles, five home runs and 24 walks.

Maton has reached base via a hit in 17 games this season (of 51 played), and had multiple hits in five of those games.

He has hit a home run in 9.8% of his games this year, and 3% of his trips to the plate.

Maton has driven home a run in 11 games this season (21.6%), including more than one RBI in 5.9% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..

He has scored in 16 of 51 games so far this season.

Nick Maton Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 19 .128 AVG .175 .236 OBP .254 .234 SLG .386 3 XBH 6 1 HR 3 6 RBI 9 17/7 K/BB 18/6 0 SB 0 Home Away 25 GP 26 7 (28.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (38.5%) 1 (4.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (15.4%) 8 (32.0%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (30.8%) 1 (4.0%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (15.4%) 5 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (23.1%)

